From bulbrite solana
5.5 Watt (60 Watt Equivalent), G25 LED, Smart Non-Dimmable Light Bulb, Tunable E26/Medium (Standard) Base
Whether your day runs like clockwork or life is anything but routine, Bulbrite Solana is the perfect backdrop for life’s everyday moments. Our new Smart LED Bulbs set the scene for every moment of your day with customizable scheduling and settings, all through a simple app. No electricians or tools are necessary. Set up is as easy as screwing in a light bulb – no hub required! Simple. Smart.