9.5 Watt (60 Watt Equivalent), A19 LED Smart, Dimmable Light Bulb, Color Changing Tunable White, E26/Medium (Standard) Base

A19 LED smart, color changing, and tunable white bulbs replace standard medium base lamps with smart technology adding dynamic color changes and toning whites from warm-to-cool light. Control dimming, RGB changes and CCT from 2700-5000K with the free Starfish app. Energy efficient and suitable for damp locations.

Easily convert existing lighting to vibrant color changing and white tunable smart lighting with Starfish Wi-Fi A19 bulbs. The 9.5W bulb replaces standard 60W bulbs and its medium base fits most standard fixtures.

Easily pair your Starfish home lighting products with android or iPhone devices for hands-free voice control operation. Starfish connects with Alexa, Hey Google and Siri for convenient hands-free operation. No hub needed. Use voice commands like "Turn off the lights." "Dim the lights to 50%." Or "set family night."

The Wi-Fi A19 lamp offers millions of RGB colors and whites, for dynamic lighting effects, color, and toning enhancements. Use the app for dimming and creating thousands of personal settings.

Use the Starfish app to create groups adding lighting products together. Group rooms, areas, floors. Tap the groups to edit and control them together for a personalized experience.

Starfish white tunable lighting delivers thousands of whites from warm tones to natural day light creating relaxing settings to adjusting lights to brilliance appropriate for tasks like reading and close work. Lighting effects skin tone, artwork, décor, mood and can be used to help transition through routines as part of human-centric design.

Connect to your home anywhere in the world through your secure Starfish™ app login. Set your home's schedules from afar, make certain your home is lit to welcome you back, and if you have guests, they can connect to, through their own login.