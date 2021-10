5 Watt (5 Watt Equivalent), G9 LED Dimmable Light Bulb, G9/Bi-pin Base

Features:Ideal for use in residential and commercial fixtures as wellBulb life 15000 hours450 LumensColor temperature: 4000KCetlus approvedBulb Type: LEDWattage: 5Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: 5Total Number of Bulbs: 10Primary Material: PlasticRated Bulb Life: 15000Bulb Base: G9/Bi-pinEU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Shape Code: G9Dimmable: YesOutdoor Use: YesCountry of Origin: ChinaVoltage: 120Minimum Voltage: 110Maximum Voltage: 120Frosted Bulb: NoEdison Bulb: NoShatter Resistant: NoThree-Way: NoAdjustable Wattage: Bulb Color: ClearBrightness (Lumens): 450Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90Color Temperature: 4000Bulb Shape: StandardSmart Bulb: NoCommunication Protocol: Color Temperature Description: DaylightSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Spefications:CE Certified: Certifications: NoFIRA Certified: ADA Compliant: BS 476 Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: EISA 2007 Compliant: NoFCC Compliant: NoCALGreen Compliant: TCLP Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: TÜV Rheinland Certified: FDA Approved: Stiftung Warentest Note: ETL Listed: YesRoHS Compliant: LEED Project Appropriate: UL Listed: NoGSA Approved: What is UL Listed: cUL Listed: NoMET Listed: NoISO 9001 Certified: ISO 9000 Certified: cETL Listed: YesISTA 1A Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoISO 14000 Certified: CSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesNEMA Certified: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesCSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 2.12Bulb Diameter: 0.74Overall Product Weight: 0.3Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 5 YearsFull or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color Temperature: 3000