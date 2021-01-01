Expert Grill 5 to 6 Burner Bbq Cover, 72" L x 25" D x 46" H, Black

New gas barbecue grills are an investment and just like any investment, in between enjoying your family cookouts they need to be protected from the outdoor elements. The Expert Grill™ 5-6 Burner Gas Bbq Grill Cover, Black, fits most grills up to 72 inches wide. Made from durable Ripstop fabric this cover boasts excellent moisture, weather, and UV color fade resistance. The black-colored fabric will also hide soot and grease marks ensuring you always have a great looking cover to sue in every off-season. Keep your cover fitting snug to your 5-6 burner gas grill with the Hook and Loop closure and adjusting strap. Rest assured your grill cover will be protected with the 3-year limited manufacturer warranty.