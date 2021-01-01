5 Tiers Trolley Cart Kitchen Bathroom Gap Storage Rack Sundries Organizer Tableware Bowls Dish Holder Fruit Vegetable Shelves-60cm

Feature:- High Quality Stainless Steel: Corrosion resistant, durability and style. Easily movable and versatile- Simple & Tidy: This kitchen pan stand can hold your pot and pans to keep your kitchen tidy and organised- 5 tiers Design: Space saving, can accommodate more items- Space saving & Large capacity: Great for organizing kitchen implements, tools, plants, art supplies, toys, toiletries, office supplies, laundry room and so on- Brake universal wheels: 4 easy-glide durable wheels with 360°rotation for easy mobility- Easy to assemble with accessories included, can be also used for bath room, kitchen, study, living room and so on- Easy to Clean: Can be wiped clean with a soft cloth dampened with water and a mild dish detergent or soap, if necessary.