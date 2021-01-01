5-Tier Shoe Rack Industrial Shoe Bench Shoe Storage

5-Tier Shoe Rack Industrial Shoe Bench For Entryway Shoe Storage Organizer RackFeature:Vintage wood for an old-time classic, rigid iron for industrial chic, they now come together on this shoe bench to bring a delicate antique the past to your home.Crafted of robust metal frame and chipboard, the sturdy shoe bench; so why not have a seat and be comfortable while tying your shoes or waiting for others to get ready.Very easy to assembly, simply tighten the screws and adjustable feet in position, assembly mission.Five shelves accommodate 12 pairs of shoes and give you a neat entry; top shelf is perfect for workbag and purse drop off at the end of the day.Provides professional customer service before and after purchase; don't wait any longer and enjoy it today.Description:Product Name: Shoe rack.Product color: as shown.Product weight: 11.1 pounds.Material: high quality thick steel pipe, thickened MDF.Product size: 11.8 x 24.8 x 31.5 inches (30x63x80cm)Packing size: 25.6 x 13.8 x 5.1 inches (65x35x13cm)The product has been rigorously tested, carrying a certain weight or placed for a period of time without deformation and bending.Package Included:1Pc Shoe Rack.