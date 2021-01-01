5-Tier Bookshelf Corner Ladder Bookcase With Storage Rack,Black & White

? 5-tier Large Shelf for Storage and Display: This bookcase has 5 large shelves, each of which measures 10-inch-high and provides ample room for storage or display. With these open shelves, you can keep your knick-knacks, books, office supplies and photos handy and in order.? Sturdy Construction and Large Load Capacity: This free-standing bookshelf is built with a wide and large base to ensure good stability. Besides, there are anti-slip bottom pads to make a steady performance. The shelf is constructed from thick engineered wood, each shelf can bear up to 44 lbs to satisfy your needs.? Anti-tipping Design for Safety: To avoid accidental toppling and unexpected injuries, the 5-tier bookcase is fitted with an anti-tipping device that allows it to be fixed to the wall. In that case, those families with kids or pets can use it more safely.? Unique Ladder Style and Versatile Use: This bookshelf is designed in a unique ladder shape, which makes it a great addition to your home or office. Combining practical functions and the artistic design, this bookshelf greatly beautifies and expands the indoor storage space in your bedroom, living room, study and kitchen.? Easy to Assemble and Maintain: Assembly is required. But we provide you with detailed instruction, predrilled holes and necessary tools to simplify the process. Moreover, once it is installed, you can put up stickers to cover those screw holes. And the smooth surface is waterproof, easy for you to clean and maintain. Color: Black/White