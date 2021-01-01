5-Stage Reverse-Osmosis Filtration System

Home reverse osmosis water treatment the way it's supposed to be. 5-Stage state of the art design for fast and easy installation combined with a 50 gallon per day membrane for a continuous supply of water for the whole family. NSF and California certified to ensure the health and safety of your drinking water. The system comes backed by the Watts 130 years of industry experience and quality. To ensure ease of installation and maintenance Watts Premier have here on staff a full customer service and technical support team you can call for assistance. Sold as 1 unit each. Revolutionary manifold design. Eliminates 17 connections to install. Larger filter capacity, now 50 gallons per day instead of 24. Certified to remove nitrates. NSF certified standard 58. Includes air gap faucet to meet plumbing codes. Easy to install. Boxed . Distributed by Watts. This Reverse Osmosis Filtration System was one of the first systems on the market. This water filtration system provides great water quality. This system installs under your sink. The storage tank provides you with enough water for your daily use. Changing the filters is as simple as removing the filter housings by unscrewing the filter bowls, dropping in your new filters, and then screwing back on the filter housings.