Boyel Living 5-Spray Patterns with 2.35 GPM 12 in. Wall Mount Dual Shower Heads with Valve Included in Brushed Gold

Still wondering what kind of shower head combo set to use to match your bathroom. This modern and elegant shower head combo set can be the perfect solution to your worries. This shower headset is brass construction with a ceramic cartridge for maintenance-free use. With innovative air-jet technology, it simulates natural rain to provide you with a natural contact water experience. The pressure balancing valve chamber monitors the water pressure balance to protect you from being scalded by sudden changes in hot and cold water pressure. 5-Spray Patterns can fully meet your different showering needs and it provides you with the most comfortable showering experience. Color: Brushed Gold.