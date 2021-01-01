Nearly Natural 3.5 ' South Carolina Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with 100 White Warm Light and 458 Bendable Branches in Charcoal Urn Silk Tree, Fa

Evoke a traditional Christmas scene with this South Carolina Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree. Incredibly lifelike with a full-figured silhouette – that mimics the texture and foliage of real evergreens. Made up of 458 easy-to-bend branches, easily DIY, shape, and fluff to fit your space. Pre-strung with 100 warm white lights, create a holiday aglow wherever displayed. Standing at 3.5’, from a charcoal urn (included in height), curate in tight spaces such as apartments, condos, and kids rooms’. This mini tree requires no maintenance nor set up! Display your Xmas accents for years to come. | Nearly Natural 3.5 ' South Carolina Spruce Artificial Christmas Tree with 100 White Warm Light and 458 Bendable Branches in Charcoal Urn Silk Tree, Faux Tree, Fake Tree