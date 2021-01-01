Incorporate seasonal evergreens into your decor scheme this holiday - even in the tightest spaces! - with the help of this artificial Christmas tree. Entirely maintenance free, it features a slim, tight silhouette made up of mountain pine greenery with 1188 easy-to-bend branches for showcasing all your holiday ornaments and arrives pre-strung with 350 clear LED lights to help eliminate the hassle of tangles or knots. Guaranteed to make holiday decorating stress-free, this slim-fitting artificial Christmas tree stands tall and proud at 7.5’, stabilized on a metal stand for effortless display all season long. | Nearly Natural 7.5 ' Slim Green Mountain Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 350 Clear LED Lights Silk Tree, Faux Tree, Fake Tree