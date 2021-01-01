ANYSUN 5-Shelf Vintage Industrial Rustic Bookshelf, Wood and Metal Bookcase, Open Etagere Book Shelf

Description: This storage/book shelf is an extra and durable rack. It is a great solution to add more storage space to your home. It allows you to organize your daily supplies easily. The stylish contemporary design can perfectly match the decoration of your home. Selling points: Made by strong metal and sturdy wood surface provide durability and stability. This 5-Tier storage shelf can be used as an open display rack. It is perfect for storing home items such as collections, books, plants, etc. Contemporary style accommodates all your style at home. It can ideally be placed in anywhere in your home. Easy to clean surface. Clear and detailed assembly instruction guide are included, and all necessary tools are provided to make it assembled in no time. Dimensions: Weight & Dimensions Overall Product Dimension :47.24"L x 12.6"W x 62.99"H Detail Product Dimension :Please refer to the Size image Number of Package :1 Package Dimension: 66.54"L x 14.57"W x 7.87"H Overall Product Weight :62.17 LBS Package Weight :72.75 LBS Weight Capacity :70 LBS Specifications: Product Type :Storage Shelf Color :Oak Material :MDF+STEEL Box Spring Required: No Number of Shelves: 5 Assembly Required :Yes Country of Origin :Vietnam Notes: 1.Manual measurement has been used, there may be some reasonable error. 2.All the pictures are taken by actual samples, slight chromatic aberration may occur due to lighting or display.