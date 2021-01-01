65.98" 5 Shelf Key West Bookcase Washed Gray - Bush Furniture

Expand your small or home office into a personal library with the Bush Furniture Key West 5 Shelf Bookcase. It's perfect to showcase your favorite art, photos, plants and more. Work comfortably in style with the unique X pattern accent on side panels for a relaxed and airy Bookcase design. It features three adjustable shelves for storage flexibility and two fixed shelves that provide added stability. This collection offers the look of natural reclaimed wood with an authentic Washed Gray finish and cottage style details with sturdy and attractive post legs. Wall attachment hardware is included for permanent placement. Plus this 5 Shelf Bookcase can fit in a variety of spaces and cross over from one room to another. This collection offers a harmonious selection of furniture that makes putting a complete room ensemble together a breeze. Construction meets ANSI/SOHO standards for safety and performance and is backed by the Bush Furniture 1 Year Manufacturer's Warranty. See the full collection for coordinating items available.