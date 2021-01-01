This lunch bag and portable oven/food warmer combo is ideal for preparing and transporting meals for lunch at the office, while traveling, or at parties and potlucks. The bag unzips and expands into a handy tote for carrying non-perishable food items and accessories and the heating element brings your food to the ideal temperature, holding it there until you’re ready. It evenly cooks or reheats fresh or frozen meats and vegetables—even leftovers—without burning or drying your food. There’s no monitoring needed; just place your meal inside your personal unit, plug it in, and go about your day. HOTLOGIC 1.5-Quart Teal Rectangle Slow Cooker in Green | 16801169-TL