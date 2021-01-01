Heliopsis brings gorgeous golden yellow flowers to the garden; ideal for bees and butterflies, you'll love it, too, for it's easy care nature. Grow in full sun and moist, well drained soil. Add them to garden beds and borders, many thrive without care once established, so they're excellent for low maintenance plantings, as well as prairie and meadow style gardens. Water plants often the first year; once established, water two times per week. Full sun plants thrive in 6+ hours of direct sunlight per day. Lowe's 2.5-Quart in Pot Summer Sun Sundrops (L7364) | 2.5QTHELIOP