From national outdoor living
National Outdoor Living 5-Position Lightweight Aluminum Material Frame Folding Backpack Beach Chair, Blue
Advertisement
This relaxed comfort folding beach chair adjusts to 5-positions including a lay flat option using a fold down support leg. The frame is constructed of lightweight, rust-resistant aluminum with contoured solid hardwood armrests. Adjustable, padded shoulder straps make transporting easy and convenient. Other features include adjustable headrest, 3 zippered and insulated seat back storage pouches, plus insulated beverage holder and storage pocket beneath armrests. Fade-resistant polyester fabric with island palms pattern. Color: Blue.