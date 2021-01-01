7.5' White Pine Artificial Christmas Tree with 800 Colored and White Lights

Pre-Lit Cedar Pine Artificial Christmas Tree. Features bright white tips that create a soft wintry effect. 2500 Branch tips. Pre-lit with 800 blue mini lights. If one bulb burns out the rest will stay lit. Lights are equipped with the Lamp Lock feature which makes them replaceable interchangeable and keeps them from falling out. Hinged branch construction. Light sets on tree are UL listed for indoor or outdoor use however the tree itself is recommended for indoor use only. White lead cord. Comes with spare replacement bulbs fuse and a FREE white metal stand. High (from the base of stand to the top of the tree). 65" Base diameter (widest point). Full profile tree. Material(s): PVC/metal/glass bulbs/wire.