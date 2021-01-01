From red barrel studio
5-Piece Wooden Counter Height Dining Set Espresso
Advertisement
Gather around the table with this simplistic modern dining set, designed with a sleek silhouette and finished in a warm espresso lacquer. Refreshingly minimal and neutral in design, this dining set will seamlessly add that finishing touch you’ve been looking for.Accent wood grain detailing and black leather seating tie this set together perfectly, being capable of complimenting a variety design aesthetics in your dining room, kitchen area or home bistro.