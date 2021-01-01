5-Piece Wedding Decorative Arrow Direction Signs

Add charming country style decoration and point guests in the proper direction of a wedding or special event with these wall hanging torched wood doubles-sided wedding arrow directional signs. Each decorative sign is adorned with white cursive lettering each with a distinct area of the party: "Dance Floor", "Bar", "Photo Booth", "Reception", and "The Ceremony". These decorative signs make for a great wedding gift or housewarming present, and can be hung in any room of your home on a wall surface with their hanging ropes. Impress your guests and give any wedding a fashionable aesthetic with these rustic torched wood directional arrow signs.