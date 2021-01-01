Modern Threads 5-Piece Washed Quilt set Elise King

The perfect accent to your bedroom or guest room, the Modern Threads Oversized Quilted Coverlet adds an effortlessly classic look, instantly. Detailed with beautiful stitching, the coverlet offers the weight and feel of a quilt with a modern twist. After Being washed, the precipitation lines are revealed by an enzyme reaction, it gives you a more advance soft experience. The super-fine fibers that make up our quilt are densely packed into the fabrication of the quilt, making it extra fuzzy and soft. Extra lightweight brings you feeling of comfort and freedom. Color: Elise.