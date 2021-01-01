From august grove
5 Piece Vintage Rectangular Counter Height Bar Table With 4 Chairs, Wood Dining Table And Chair Set For Dining Room
Advertisement
?Dining table set combines a durable MDF board with sturdy steel supporting frames for long-lasting use and easy maintenance. Reliable Structure: Steel tube structure to provide strong support for your tableware. Easy Cleanup: All the mess will be finished in one single wipe, convenient. Fast Assembly: Installation needs little time with provided instructions.Supports up to 200lbs weight. Great choice for your kitchen, living room or pub.