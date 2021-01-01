The Pioneer Woman 5-Piece Prep Set, Measuring Bowls & Cup

The Pioneer Woman 5-Piece Prep Set brings a touch of whimsy and fun to your space. Create all your favorite meals, snacks and desserts while enjoying their colorful appeal. This kitchen prep set includes a 4-cup liquid measuring vessel and a four-piece nesting measuring bowl set. Each piece is made of strong stoneware and features unique designs to brighten up any kitchen. The beautiful assortment of bold florals and subtle geos in The Pioneer Woman measuring cups makes it easy to mix and match. Meanwhile, the various sizes offer you a high degree of versatility. Use them for baking your favorite chocolate chip cookies, making cakes and much more. When you're finished, simply place everything in the dishwasher for convenient cleaning.