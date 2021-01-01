From inle
5-Piece Patio Furniture PE Rattan Wicker Sectional Lounger Sofa Set With Glass Table And Adjustable Chair (Brown Wicker, Blue Cushion)
Features Product TypePatio Wicker SetDesignModernProducts includedLounger corner sofa*1+ Corner sofa*1 + Ottoman*2+ Coffee table*1MaterialPE Wicker +Steel frame + Glass + Polyester+ SpongeColorBrown wicker+ Beige cushionRemovable CushionsYesPillows IncludedNOCountry of OriginVietnamWeight CapacityLounger corner sofa250 lbsCorner sofa250 lbsOttoman250 lbsCoffee table125 lbsAssemblyAdult Assembly RequiredYesAdditional Tools RequiredAll Tools IncludedWarrantyCommercial WarrantyYesProduct WarrantyYesWarranty Lengthone yearFull or Limited WarrantyLimitedProduct DimensionsLounger corner sofa size48.8” x 25.2” x 22.8”Corner sofa size46.9” x 24.8” x 22.8”Ottoman size15.7” x 15.7” x 14.2”Coffee table size31.5” x 19.7” x 13.0”Cushion thickness1.96"Overall Product Weight104.44 lbsPackage Weight122.22 lbs Cushion Color: Blue