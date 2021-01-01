From phi villa
PHI VILLA Black 5-Piece Metal Outdoor Patio Dining Set with Square Table and Fancy Stackable Chairs
PHI VILLA Dining Set with elegant and classic black design brings unique aesthetic feeling to your patio, lawn, garden. Powder-coated heavy-duty steel frame and rust and weather resistant ensure long-lasting outdoor use. Ergonomic back support and curved smooth arms enables users to feel no fatigue after a long time sitting on these chairs. Stylish modern metal design makes the square table sturdy and polished elegantly. Perfect for having dinner or party with your closest family and friends plus yourself.