5 Piece Kitchen Package with French Door Refrigerator

Range: 30" 5 cu ft. Freestanding Electric Range Range Hood: 30" 380 CFM Convertible Wall Mount Range Hood Refrigerator: 22.5 cu. ft. Energy Star French Door Refrigerator Dishwasher: 24" 51 dBA Built-in Fully Integrated Dishwasher Wine Cooler: 48 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine RefrigeratorFeatures:Range Hood: Wall Mount range hood designed with premium brushed stainless steel and easy clean surface. Uses 430-grade stainless steel and 18 gauge thickness.Range Hood: Pro-Style Industrial Design with seamless corners for under cabinet mounting. Fits under an existing kitchen cabinet. Super bright high lumen energy-saving LEDs for year round cost savingsRange Hood: Dishwasher-safe premium, permanent, stainless steel Arc Flow filters are mounted below the range hood. Quick-release latches allow for fast removal and maintenance.Range Hood: Our customer support team is based proudly in the USA. Product Dimensions: 39.2'' H x 30'' W x 18.5'' D inches Electrical Requirements: 120V/60Hz, 3 Prong Plug. Round duct 6 inch.Range: This range features a 5 burner smooth glass-ceramic cooktop, including one triple ring and one dual ring burner, each allowing you to customize your cooking surface, and a warming zone.Range: 7 Oven functions include: bake, broil, warm, proof, convection bake, convection broil, and convection roast.Range: The oven is equipped with Turbo True European Convection and seven different oven functions, so you can cook your way to unforgettable dishes, and achieve delicious results every time.Range: The oven is also equipped with a precision temperature probe to ensure perfectly cooked meats- simply insert it and program the control to the desired temperature- no more guesswork.Refrigerator: Simplify cleanup with spill-proof glass shelves which feature a raised outer rim and are durable, easy-to-clean and can be rearranged as needed.Refrigerator: A total of 22.5 cu. ft. capacity includes 15.9 cu. ft. fresh food capacity provides ample interior space, while 6.6 cu. ft. freezer capacity allows you to store plenty of your frozen foods with ease.Refrigerator: This spacious bottom-freezer refrigerator offers organizational versatility for effortless storage. Fully extendable freezer drawers, adjustable shelves and energy-efficient LED lights that provide a clear view of all your fresh food.Refrigerator: Our advanced preservation technology ensures you experience pleasure and convenience on a whole new level with electronic temperature touch controls that are easy-to-reach for both the refrigerator and freezer section.Dishwasher: 24 in. top control built-in tall tub dishwasher in stainless steel; Touch-enabled control panel at top of door makes operation effortless, easy access and wipes clean.Dishwasher: 2 racks, each equipped with dedicated spray arm for superior cleaning; Stainless steel tub; Upper rack can be adjusted.Dishwasher: Multiple functions: heavy, normal, auto and express (1 hour) wash cycles, options including delay start, sanitize and headed dry.Wine Cooler: The Cosmo’s 48 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Cooler is designed to preserve and protect wine, by eliminating harmful light, fluctuating temperatures, humidity, and vibration.Wine Cooler: We’ve combined advanced technology and our signature sleek appearance for you to enjoy quick access to cold drinks and your favorite wines.Wine Cooler: Fine wine requires precision, Cosmo’s 48 Bottle Single Zone Freestanding Wine Cooler features a seamless stainless steel door frame with 3-layer glass, 6 Beachwood shelves with telescopic sliding rails and can handle a large capacity of bottles.Number of Items Included: 5Items Included: Refrigerator;Range;Dishwasher;Range Hood;Wine RefrigeratorColor/Finish: Stainless SteelRefrigerator Included: YesRefrigerator - Product Type: French Door RefrigeratorRefrigerator - Installation Type: FreestandingRefrigerator - Total Capacity: 22.5Counter Depth Refrigerator: YesRefrigerator - Ice Maker: YesRefrigerator - Water Dispenser: NoRefrigerator - Door in Door: NoRefrigerator - Manufacturer Warranty Labor: 2 YearsRefrigerator - Estimated Yearly Operating Cost: Refrigerator - Manufacturer Warranty Parts: 2 YearsRange Included: YesRange - Fuel Type: ElectricRange - Product Type: FreestandingRange - Number of Ovens: 1Range - Number of Burners: 5Range - Cooktop Surface Style: GrateRange - Oven Capacity: 5Range - Convection Oven: YesRange - Cleaning Type: Self-CleaningRange - Griddle Included: NoRange - Manufacturer Warranty Labor: 2 YearsRange - Manufacturer Warranty Parts: 2 Years