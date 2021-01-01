Globe Electric's 5-piece Jayden All-In-One bath set is a wonderful way to update your bathroom with one easy step. Complete with a 3-Light vanity fixture, towel bar, towel ring, robe hook, and toilet paper holder in oil rubbed bronze your bathroom will look streamline and welcoming. Add a compatible dimmer switch to your vanity fixture to create a warm ambiance for a relaxing bath. While the pieces complement each other you can split this set up and use it throughout your home. The towel bar makes an excellent shoe holder. The towel ring would be great in your kitchen. The vanity light would work in your bedroom. Think outside the box! Requires three medium base 60W bulbs (sold separately). Globe Electric 5-Piece Jayden Bronze Decorative Bathroom Hardware Set | 51227