Longrune 5-Piece Dining Table Set Wood Rectangular with 4 Linen Fabric Chairs for Home Kitchen Restaurant, Gray

[Dining Table Set for 4]This rectangular dining table set comes complete with four chairs for you and your family to enjoy a 4-person meal or family gathering. Featuring a sleek gray finish, this neutral dining set will prove to be a wonderful addition to your kitchen, dining room, or living room. [Contemporary Style]Add a contemporary air to your living space with this modern 5-piece dining table set. Finished in a neutral gray color, this set is matched with any home décor style as the perfect kitchen or dining room addition. [Premium Materials]Made of high grade MDF with veneer for top and plywood for legs, the dining table is highly durable with heightened stability. The linen fabric chairs with padded seat, rubber wood and plywood legs are comfortable and stable. The table top is easy to clean with its water-resistant and oil-resistant nature. [Solid Construction]Longrune dining table set crafted with sturdy plywood and rubber wood framework, the dining table and chairs set are of high reliability to become a staple in your home with solid and durable nature. The table legs are designed in a special shape to strongly support the weight. Table weight capacity: 300lbs; Chair weight capacity: 200lbs. [Easy Assembly]With all required accessories and tools included, assemble this dining table set quickly and easily through following the included detailed instructions.