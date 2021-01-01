5 Piece Dining Table Set, Dining Set For 4, PVC Table And 4 Stools

Are you looking for a practical table set for your family? If so, this Dining Table Set is highly recommended to you. Unlike normal table, our table and chair design is simple but it is contemporary. Each edge or line are straight and fluent. It is made of MDF metal material, sturdy steel tube structure to provide strong support for your tableware, durable and easy to maintain. With Exquisite craftsmanship, every part are handled meticulously. This furniture set has straight forward illustrations and descriptions. Every screw and pin has its own code and easy to understand the assemble progress.It will surely reduce your assembly time and worry. So what are you waiting for? Don't hesitate, it's worth buying