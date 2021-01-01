From latitude run

5-piece Dining Set Ark Brown And Matte Black

Description

Keep it simple and modern with this five piece dining set. The look of wood tops on a metal frame is characteristic of a modern industrial design theme, popular in loft spaces and modern homes. The finishes bring added protection against the activity of daily life with a PVC coating on MDF surfaces and a scratch-resistant powder coat on the metal frames. The contrast of brown surfaces with a black frame evokes a masculine feel for this industrial dining set. This aesthetic with clean lines is perfect for a loft space or modern condo.

