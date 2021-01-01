5 Piece Compact Nesting Mixing Bowl Colander Sieve Measuring Bowl Juicer Set Stackable Multi-Color

The 5 piece nesting bowl from Southern Homewares is what every kitchen needs. Bowls are designed to be great space savers by being individually stackable with the other bowls. Take them with you when camping, on vacation, use at home, or give as a gift! Designed with open handles for easy holding and the option to hang up when not in use. Non-slip bottoms on the mixing bowl and juicer allow you to stir and juice items without them sliding around. It comes with everything you need to start your next culinary Masterpiece! This set comes with: a 10-inch diameter mixing bowl, a 8 ⅝-inch diameter colander, a 7 ¼-inch sieve/sifter, a 20-fluid Ounce/half liter measuring bowl, and a 4 ⅝-inch diameter non-slip bottom juicer. Overall dimensions: 12. 4 x 4. 9 x 10 inches