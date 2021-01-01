Lifetime 5-Piece Blue and Almond Children's Table and Chair Set

Lifetime Children's Stacking Chairs are made of high-impact polyethylene, contoured for comfort and designed for durability. Powder-coated tubing increases strength and stability through the life of your child's chair. Lifetime Children's Stacking Chairs are lightweight, easy to clean and can be used indoor or out for a variety of projects; from snack time, to finger-painting or games. The convenient design allows you to stack multiple chairs together for easy storage. The chairs are durable and perfect for your child's play or lunch time. Color: Blue.