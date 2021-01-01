From heat river tech ltd

5 pcs RF Connector Adapter SMA male plug pin crimp for RG58 RG142 LMR195 RG400 Cable Connector Plug

$5.59
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

5 pcs RF Connector Adapter SMA male plug pin crimp for RG58 RG142.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com