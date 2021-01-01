From heat river tech ltd

5 pcs RF Coaxial SL16 SO239 UHF Female Flange for radio solder RG8/LMR400/50-7/RG213 right angle Cable Connector

$10.59
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

5 pcs RF Coaxial SL16 SO239 UHF Female Flange for radio solder.

