5 Pcs Cat6 RJ45 Keystone Couplers, Female to Female Insert Couplers, Red

?Package Includes: 5 Pcs x Cat6 RJ45 Keystone Coupler, Red. Outer Dimension: 1.1' x 0.55' x 0.63' / 27 x 14 x 16 mm (L*W*H).Main Material: Made from insulated plastic shell for safety and copper contact for good electrical conductivity. Scope of Application: Used with Cat6/RJ45, Cat5, CAT5e Ethernet networking cables; Compatible with standard 4-wire RJ11 telephone/fax line. Service Team: We attach great importance to the interests of customers, we are willing to provide refund service for orders with quality problems, please rest assured to buy.