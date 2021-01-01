GAOPAN 5 Pcs 5 Pieces Home Kitchen Furniture Set Include Table and 4 Chairs, PU Leather Cover Easy to Clean Faux Marble Top Scratch Resistant and Metal Leg Strong and Stable for Dining Room,Black

✔Comfort Experience: Both the seat cushion and the back of this black wooden dining set are padded in highly elastic sponge and tufted leather upholstery it also feature footrests ✔Solid Construction & Durable: The rubber wood frame provides the sturdiness to hold up to 250 lbs while the leather seat cover requires very little maintenance for everyday use ✔Elegance and Modern Style: Say goodbye to stylistic mediocrity This 5-Piece dining set adds a modern twist with a distinctively glossy appearance and a marble table top ✔Dimensions: Table dimensions 48'' x 30'' x 30''(W x D x H) Chair dimensions 17.67'' x 16'' x 36.5'' (W x D x H) Need easy assembly ✔Wide Range of Uses: Anyone can enjoy meals and leisure time with this dining set Place them in your dining room or eat-in kitchen for maximum convenience