5-Pack Snagless Cat6 Ethernet (Cat6 Cable, Cat 6 Cable) in White 10 ft

Best Quality Guranteed. High Performance Internet is Cat6 rated; The Ethernet cord with 24 AWG copper wire provides universal connectivity for LAN network components such as PCs, computer servers, printers, routers, switch boxes, network media players, NAS, VoIP phones, PoE devices, and more Cat6 performance at a Cat5e price but with higher bandwidth; Future-proof your network for 10-Gigabit Ethernet (backwards compatible with any existing Cat 5 network); Meets or exceeds Category 6 performance in compliance with the TIA/EIA 568-C.2 standard A Category 6 Ethernet patch is also referred to as a Cat6 network cable, Cat6 cable, Cat6 Ethernet cable, or Cat 6 data/LAN cable. A wired Cat 6 data is more reliable and secure than a wireless network or Cat5 network for your internet connections The connectors with gold-plated contacts, molded strain-relief boots, and snagless molds resist corrosion, provide durability, and ensure a secure connection; Copper Ethe