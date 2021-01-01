From teamsable
5-Pack 3.5mm Dual RCA Splitter Adapter Gold Plated 1/8 inch TRS to 2-RCA Connector
Advertisement
1/8 inch TRS Stereo Male to 2 RCA Feamle Adapters: Used for connecting PC, smartphones, MP3 players with stereo jack to Speakers, TV or AV receivers with RCA port. Gold-plating Protecting: Resists corrosion and ensures minimal signal loss. Plug & Play, Mini Size: Very easy to use, carry and store. Anti-slip Treads Design: Offers smoothly inserting and unplugging experience. Easier installation with color coded ends! Package Contents: Cost-effective 5-Pack TRS Stereo to Dual RCA Adapter