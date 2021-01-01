From design house
Design House 5-Pack Double Hat and Coat Hook in Satin Nickel | 181958
The Design House 181958 5-Pack 3-Inch Double Hat and Coat Hook is finished in satin nickel. The double hook design allows you to hang a coat, hat, robe, scarves or small bags easily. Measuring 2.83-inches from the wall with a 1-inch width, this hook is small enough to fit anywhere. The included mounting hardware makes for simple and quick installation. This product comes with a 1-year limited warranty Design House 5-Pack Double Hat and Coat Hook in Satin Nickel | 181958