Emile Henry 8.5-oz. Ramekins

Ideal for everything from crème brûlée to fruit crisps, these Emile Henry ramekins are sized perfectly for sharing (or not—we won’t tell). Made of Burgundy clay, they diffuse heat gently and evenly for delicious results every time. The durable, attractive glaze is resistant to both scratching and chipping and will not hold baked-on food, so cleanup is always easy. Produced one at a time, each piece of Emile Henry cookware is formed and hand finished by skilled