Viking 5 Outdoor Cooker / Fryer VGWTO5241LSS

24" Outdoor Wok/Cooker with 27,500 BTU Burner, Stainless Steel Wok/Top, 2-Piece Porcelain/Cast Iron Grate, Blue LED Lit Control Panel and Stainless Steel Cover: Liquid Propane. Heavy-duty commercial-type size, construction, design, and styling. 27,500 BTU burner for high-heat/fast cooking. Control Panel Illumination. Dedicated Viking Blue LED Lighting above central knob. Push-button electronic igniter allows quick and simple ignition. Two-piece heavy-duty, porcelainized, cast-iron, removable burner grate. Exclusive agency-approved center trivet converts burner grate for use with large stock pots. 20" steel wok with top. Removable, stainless steel pull-out drip tray with roller-bearing glides, full-length handle, and solid welded/finished end caps. Removable grease pan. Large, easy-to-read knob with childproof, push-to-turn safety feature. Stainless steel landing ledge with solid, welded, seamless finish. Stainless steel burner cover with handle shields the burner area from the elements when the wok is not in use. Standard stainless steel island trim and countertop side trim. This wok/cooker is compatible with the following cabinet: VBBO2602. Available in Stainless Steel (SS). All parts designed for maintenance-free normal use. Two-year full - complete product. Ninety-day full - cosmetic parts such as glass, painted items, and decorative. Lifetime limited - rust-through on all stainless steel components. Five-year limited - surface burner. Burner Ratings: 27,500 BTU Natural / LP. Agency Certified For Outdoor Use: Yes. Blue LED Lit Control Panel: Yes. Electronic Ignition: Powered By 12 Volt Battery Pack. 20" Stainless Steel Wok/Top: Yes. Porcelain/Cast Iron Grate: 2-Piece. Agency Certified Center Trivet: Yes. Heavy-Duty Stainless Steel Cover: Yes. Gas Requirements - Natural: Standard Residential 1/2" ID Gas Service Line. Gas Requirements - LP: Equipped with High Capacity Hose/Regulator Assembly. Electrical Requirements: 12V (8 AA Batteries). Overall Width: 24 3/4". Overall Depth To End Of Side Panel: 28 5/8". Overall Depth To End Of Control Panel: 31". Overall Depth To End Of Knobs: 32 3/4". Overall Height: 11 3/4". Cutout Width: 26 1/". Cutout Depth: 27 3/8" Min. - 27 7/8" Max. Cutout Height: 10 1/4". Approx. Shipping Weight: 160.0 Lbs.