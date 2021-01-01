Viking 5 30" Double Electric Wall Oven VDOE130AG

30" Double Electric Wall Oven with 8.6 cu. ft. Total Capacity, TruConvec™, Vari-Speed Dual Flow™, Rapid Ready™ Preheat, TruGlide™ Racks, and 10-Pass Broiler: Arctic Grey. Cook for everyone you know and still have leftovers with the largest capacity oven in the industry. Uses only convection element in rear of oven and fan-forced air - no direct heat from top or bottom. The combined powers of two-speed convection system capable of turning the fan in both directions and largest fan blade in the industry provide maximum airflow. Quick preheat means less time for the user to wait for the oven to be ready to cook in. Easily extend and hold heavy items on any rack level with the help of roller bearing glides. Unit has one in the upper oven. 10 pass broiler with heat reflector with HI, MED, and LOW settings provides intense searing heat for a variety of broiling applications. Set the oven to begin cooking up to 24 hours later and shut off when cooking time is complete. This 10-pass dual concealed bake element provides finer temperature control and makes oven clean up easy. For better visibility into the oven. Oven can be installed in a normal application to stand proud from the face of the cabinet or flush to the cabinet with the accessory Flush Mount Installation Kit (sold separately). Exclusive BlackChrome™ Knobs. Six porcelain-coated rack positions. Three oven racks. Halogen lights. Self-clean. Width: 29-1/2" (74.9 cm). Height: 51-7/8" (131.7 cm). Depth from rear to control panel: 25-3/4" (65.4 cm). Depth from rear with door open: 46" (116.8 cm). Width: 25-5/16" (64.3 cm). Height: 16-1/2" (41.9 cm). Depth: 16-13/16" (42.7 cm). Upper Oven Capacity: 4.1 cu. ft. Lower Oven Capacity: 4.5 cu. ft. Width: 28-1/2" (72.4 cm). Height: 50-5/8" (128.6 cm). Depth: 24" (61.0 cm). Width: 29-15/16" (76.0 cm). Height: 52-13/16" (134.1 cm). Depth: 25-3/4" (65.4 cm). Voltage: 240 VAC. Electrical Connection: 50 A. Complete product: 2-year full. Cosmetic parts (glass, painted and decorative items, etc): 90-day full. Electric heating elements: 5-year limited.