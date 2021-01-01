Georgia Giant Revamp Romeo Shoe is the preferred footwear for Sasquatch himself. Now 35 percent roomier than the traditional Romeo shoe, getting this shoe on and off is a breeze. The upper is crafted from full-grain SPR leather and has twin gore panels for an easy on and customizable fit. Inside is lined with high performance mesh and features a removable AMP memory foam insole. A Romeo shoe has never felt so good. This Romeo shoe is built with a Goodyear welt construction, the most trusted bond in footwear today. It has tempered steel shank for added durability, an EVA midsole for cushioning, and a slip and oil resistant polyurethane outsole. If you want a classic Romeo look with AMPed up comfort, you need the Sasquatch approved Georgia Giant Revamp Romeo. Georgia Boot Size: 9.5 Mens Work Boot Rubber in Brown | GB00320 M 095