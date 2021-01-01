From georgia boot

Georgia Boot Size: 9.5 Mens Work Boot Rubber in Brown | GB00320 M 095

$105.00
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Georgia Giant Revamp Romeo Shoe is the preferred footwear for Sasquatch himself. Now 35 percent roomier than the traditional Romeo shoe, getting this shoe on and off is a breeze. The upper is crafted from full-grain SPR leather and has twin gore panels for an easy on and customizable fit. Inside is lined with high performance mesh and features a removable AMP memory foam insole. A Romeo shoe has never felt so good. This Romeo shoe is built with a Goodyear welt construction, the most trusted bond in footwear today. It has tempered steel shank for added durability, an EVA midsole for cushioning, and a slip and oil resistant polyurethane outsole. If you want a classic Romeo look with AMPed up comfort, you need the Sasquatch approved Georgia Giant Revamp Romeo. Georgia Boot Size: 9.5 Mens Work Boot Rubber in Brown | GB00320 M 095

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com