Georgia Boot steel toe waterproof Logger boots 7ill keep your feet safe and dry while providing comfort and durability day in and day out. Equipped with a steel toe, this boot meets ASTM standards for protective toe and electrical hazard. It features an abrasion-resistant scalloped heel rubber outsole, and it's made with the trusted Goodyear welt construction. Built with the Georgia Waterproof System, this logger stands up to rain, mud and everything in between. Air gets in, but water can't. 100 percent guaranteed. This also is a comfortable boot with a covered cushion insole and a fully-lined and cushioned collar. Support comes from a steel shank and a removable polyurethane orthotic insert. The brush guard kiltie is removable on this full-grain leather 8\" boot. The men's logging boot also features solid stud hook and eyelets set on steel washers. Georgia Boot Size: 10.5 Mens Steel Toe Work Boot in Brown | G7313 M 105