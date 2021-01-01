Rocky: Women's 8\" Rocky Waterproof Work Boot4165 Rocky Outdoor Gear is a world leader in rugged outdoor and occupational footwear. The Rocky goal to provide quality outdoor and occupational footwear has not changed since the doors opened over 70 years ago. Most known for their outdoor boots, Rocky also has a wide array of boots in other categories including Rocky work boots, Rocky western boots, Rocky Public Service boots, and Rocky hiking boots. There have been many upgrades in technology over time allowing for better products including women's 8\" Rocky Waterproof Work Boot stock # 4165. The key feature of the women's 4165 Work Boot is its Rocky Waterproof construction. It combines a waterproof inner layer with the upper providing a barrier that helps keep water out and feet dry. A key additional comfort feature of the 4165 is its contoured removable polyurethane cushion insole providing direct underfoot cushion comfort. The polyurethane material used in its insole is known for its cushioning while not bottoming out features. Some open celled foams feel very comfortable to the initial touch, but will tend to break down faster than a product made with polyurethane. Plus, it is extra thick in the heel contact area. This provides additional underfoot comfort to the wearer. In addition to its waterproof construction and underfoot cushioning, Rocky 4165 also has a lightweight bottom construction feature to it. If you are seeking women's footwear that will help keep your feet dry and cushioned plus dealing with less stress and strain because of its lightweight nature, the Rocky 4165 work boot could be what you are seeking. Rocky Size: 9.5 Medium Womens Black Waterproof Duty Boots Rubber | FQ0004165ME 095