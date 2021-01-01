This women's work boot blends together all the features required for a comfortable work day. This Berry-Compliant work boot is S.R. USA Postal-approved and offers a non-metallic stabilizer to steady your step. It boasts the practical features that hardworking women know to be necessary. With six inches of full-grain leather in slick, solid black, you'll feel empowered to take on the most trying of workdays. Turn a mundane Monday into an adventure with water-resistant, polishable leather. There's no challenge you can't tackle with strong materials sure to sustain the elements. Rocky® applied an Aegis® Microbe Shield to the Rocky Air-Port™ cushion footbed which will comfort your foot for years to come. It's durability and comfort combine to satisfy all the needs of an ideal women's work boot while the shield fights bacteria. The slip- and oil-resistant TMC Direct Attach TPU/PU outsole included in this high-quality women's chukka boot will keep you safe and secure as you tread your way through the everyday duties that keep our country functioning. As you complete your professional service, you deserve a Public Service boot to service your stance. If you want a comfortable solution to an exasperating work week, the Rocky Women's TMC Postal-Approved Chukka Public Service Boot is for you. Rocky Size: 9.5 Medium Womens Black No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Duty Boots | FQ0005105ME 095