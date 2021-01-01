Ready to take on the day, these rugged six-inch Chelsea work boots are prepared for anything. Tackle any job with full grain leather, high abrasion toe caps, and a tough direct attached rubber and polyurethane outsole that is oil, slip, and abrasion resisting. Composite toe adds protection without weight. Wet environments are no match for these boots with all around waterproofing by Rocky, guaranteed to keep your feet dry when you need it most. Take on the day with comfort and protection with the Rocky WorkSmart Collection. Rocky Size: 9.5 Medium Mens Brown Waterproof Work Boots Rubber | RKK0342 M 095