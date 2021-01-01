Perfect for light industrial indoor or outdoor work environments, the men's Eagle Trail work oxford by Georgia Boot will keep feet dry and protected. Equipped with the Georgia Waterproof System and durable SPR leather upper, this 3-inch protective toe oxford will stand up to the elements. Inside the Eagle Trail is lined with a soft performance mesh and contains a premium, removable AMP LT memory foam insole. An Ergo-Fit alloy toe cap provides protection without the weight, meeting ASTM F2413 electrical hazard and protective toe classifications. The base of this work shoe is comprised of a durable fiberglass shank, shock-absorbing EVA midsole and a heat, chemical, oil, slip and abrasion resisting dual-density Carbo-Tec rubber outsole. The Eagle Trail is a versatile work oxford that functions well in a variety of work environments. And they look great for after-hours. Pick up your pair of these Eagle Trail work oxfords by Georgia Boot today. Georgia Boot Size: 11.5 Medium Mens Brown Waterproof Work Boots Rubber | GB00426 M 115