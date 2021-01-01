Georgia Boot is no stranger to crafting quality wedge work boots. The AMP LT 6\" wedge lace up boot is built with the same great SPR leather our classic wedges are known for but now includes our premium comfort insole and a high-performance outsole. The upper features combination eyelet and hook hardware, a nylon pull tab for easy on and the Counter Lock System to prevent heel slippage. The interior is unlined and contains a padded counter pocket for additional heel support and the removable AMP LT memory foam insole. The outsole package on this 6\" wedge work boot is comprised of a fiberglass shank for added stability, a cushioning EVA midsole, and our proprietary Carbo-Tec rubber. This special rubber gives the outsole great resistance against heat, oil, chemicals and slips. Georgia Boot Size: 11.5 Medium Mens Brown No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Work Boots Leather | GB00347 M 115