This Rocky Men's Jump Boot was built with full-grain leather; its black hue looks sharp and will correspond nicely with your uniform. The polishable toe is a nice feature to have on these public service boots because it allows you to keep the footwear looking great. While these boots have a lace-up design that lets you to adjust the tightness or looseness of the fit, there is also a side zipper that makes it possible to get these boots on/off easily. Rocky assembled these Paratrooper boots with Goodyear® welt construction; this enhances the boots overall durability, strength and stability. It also allows you to have the outsole replaced once it has worn down, which is incredibly beneficial because you won't have to go out and purchase another pair of public service boots. Within the interior of these men's public service boots there is an EVA footbed. It is extremely lightweight, it is contoured and it supplies cushioning that will ease the weight you put down onto your feet. To ensure that you have steady footing, Rocky built these public service boots with a non-metallic stabilizer. On the bottom of this footwear, the rubber lug outsole has great durability, it provides a good grip and it is comfortable to stand on. Its height is not cumbersome, it has outstanding durability, it is convenient to get on and off and it's comfortable to wear. This Rocky Side Zipper Jump Boot (#2091) just might be the ideal public service boot for you! Rocky Size: 8.5 Medium Mens Black No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Duty Boots Rubber | FQ0002091ME 085