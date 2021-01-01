When you're moving miles a day in the same shoes, you need to trust them. This 5-inch Postal approved Rocky Priority shoe is your solution, featuring a Terra Suspension footbed that offers cushion with every step and a fiberglass shank that adds additional support where you need it the most. This combined with a light and flexible cement construction, an oil and slip resisting outsole, and flash and water resisting leather means you can take on any day with comfort and safety. If you are looking for a Postal Approved shoe with the comfort and technology you need, get the Rocky Priority Postal shoe. Rocky Size: 11.5 Medium Mens Black No (Not Recommended For Wet Areas) Duty Boots | RKD0043 M 115